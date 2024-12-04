XPO, Old Dominion waiting for market turn

Less-than-truckload carriers are still seeing negative tonnage results at what is likely the bottom of the cycle. XPO and Old Dominion Freight Line are the latest to provide November results after updates from a pair of carriers sent shares for the group lower on Tuesday.

XPO eyeing Q4 margin improvement

XPO (NYSE: XPO) reported a 4% y/y decline in tonnage per day during November, which followed an 8% decline in October. October was up against a tough comp due to a cyberattack at Estes last year that briefly pushed volumes and rates higher throughout the industry.

On its third-quarter call on Oct. 30, XPO said the Estes impact resulted in 1,000 additional shipments per day last year, creating a 2-percentage-point headwind in October 2024. The implication is that tonnage was likely off 6% y/y excluding the impact.

The November tonnage result was the combination of a 4.2% y/y decline in shipments, which was partially offset by a 0.2% increase in weight per shipment.