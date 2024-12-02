LTL carriers waiting for next demand catalyst in post-Yellow world

Less-than-truckload carriers are hoping an end to a two-year industrial recession will provide a needed volume uptick and bring about a more favorable freight mix. A positive inflection will also allow carriers to fill terminals acquired following Yellow Corp.’s exit.

Yellow’s (OTC: YELLQ) July 2023 shutdown put roughly 8% market share up for grabs, providing the industry with a respite to an ongoing freight recession. However, the newfound volume was quickly absorbed, and the industry is again experiencing pronounced declines.

Many publicly traded carriers will report volume and pricing metrics for November (and final numbers for October) this week. However, the start to the fourth quarter was tough, and November manufacturing data was only less-bad.

October 2024 compared poorly to October 2023, a month when many in the industry benefited from a cyberattack at private carrier Estes. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) and XPO (NYSE: XPO) all reported high-single-digit year-over-year declines in tonnage during the month.