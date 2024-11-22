Roadrunner changes hands, accelerates growth efforts

Less-than-truckload carrier Roadrunner announced Friday that its CEO is part of a private equity group that has taken a controlling interest in the company.

Prospero Staff Capital has acquired a majority stake in the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company. The deal was co-led by Chris Jamroz, Roadrunner executive chairman and CEO, and investor Ted Kellner. The group replaces activist investor Elliott Investment Management as the majority holder. Elliott will retain a minority interest in the company.

Prospero is part of Jamroz’s investment company, LyonIX Holdings, which has holdings in other transportation and logistics companies as well as investments in real estate, infrastructure and cyber security companies.

Kellner runs various investment vehicles, including Fiduciary Management Inc., which has more than $17 billion in assets under management. Kellner is a longtime investor in Roadrunner.