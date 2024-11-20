J.B. Hunt eyes intermodal pricing inflection

J.B. Hunt Transport Services moved a record number of intermodal loads during the third quarter, but service issues and cost headwinds have constrained margins. After two years of declining yields, the company could be nearing an inflection on the pricing front.

Management from the company told investors Tuesday at Stephens annual investment conference in Nashville, Tennessee, that rail service in its Eastern network is excellent. However, it continues to see hiccups on transcontinental lanes given a surge in imports to the West Coast. Some shippers pulled shipments forward this year to avoid the possibility of a prolonged strike at the East and Gulf Coast ports. While there was only a brief labor disruption to start October, a permanent resolution has yet to be reached.

During the third quarter, J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) transcontinental loads were up 7% year over year and by a double-digit percentage on eastbound lanes out of Southern California. J.B. Hunt’s rail partner in the West, BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B), saw a 19% y/y increase in intermodal container moves during the third quarter and is still seeing midteens increases so far in the fourth quarter.

Container imports at the West Coast’s largest ports peaked in August at almost 1.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units, a more than 25% y/y increase.



