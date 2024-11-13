ILA breaks off East Coast port contract talks

The International Longshoremen’s Association has broken off contract negotiations with East and Gulf Coast port employers, accusing them of pushing automation technology into a new coastwise labor pact that would eliminate union jobs.

The ILA and employers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance this week resumed bargaining on a new six-year master contract covering 45,000 union workers involved in container handling at dozens of East and Gulf Coast ports.

In a statement posted to social media and then taken down, the ILA said that in meetings in New Jersey, “USMX introduced language in their proposal for semi-automated equipment to be used at ILA ports, which this union outright rejected. The ILA recognized this as a renewed attempt by USMX to eliminate ILA jobs with automation and broke off talks.”

The ILA has been adamant that it will not permit automation technology as part of a new coastwise contract. A three-day strike by the union in early October brought container handling at 36 port facilities to a halt and threatened the flow of billions of dollars worth of goods. The strike ended when Biden administration officials got the sides to agree to extend the current contract through Jan. 15 while negotiations resumed.



