Ottawa orders end to port work stoppages

The work stoppages that have shut down container imports at Canada’s busiest ports will likely be coming to an end.

Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon on Tuesday asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order an end to lockouts of union employees and restart of port operations at the Port of Montreal and the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert in British Columbia.

The order would also direct binding arbitration in the bicoastal longshore contract disputes, and extend the current collective agreements until new pacts are agreed to.

Vancouver and Montreal are ranked one and two in container handling among Canadian ports.



