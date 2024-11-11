Demand and disruptions fuel CMA CGM Q3 gains

Container carrier CMA CGM saw overall revenue and profits soar in the third quarter on modestly higher demand for liner services along with disruptions to shipping routes.

Group revenue for the Marseille, France-based company was $15.8 billion, up 38.5% from the third quarter of 2023. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $5 billion with a margin of 31.4%, up 14 points.

The third-largest vessel operator said new vessels entering service in 2025 could alter supply and demand and “hamper” freight rates.

Shipping revenue came to $10.9 billion, a gain of 43.4% y/y. EBITDA was $4.4 billion, ahead 179%, and EBITDA margin was 40.2%, up 19.6 points. Average revenue per twenty-foot equivalent unit totaled $1,798 as volume was 5.5% higher at 6 million TEUs.



