Lockout looms in Montreal port labor dispute

Employers at the Port of Montreal said they would lock out striking workers if their union rejected the latest contract offer.

The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) late Thursday submitted what it called a “final, comprehensive” offer to Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 375, calling for an overall 20% pay raise over six years. Absent a new agreement, the MEA said it would lock out union workers as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

The union since Oct. 31 has halted container handling at two facilities run by Termont Terminals, which account for 40% of Montreal’s annual box capacity. The strike is an escalation of months of intermittent job actions that employers say have hurt business at Canada’s second-busiest import gateway.

“The MEA asks the union for a reply by 8 p.m. this Sunday on this offer, which provides for a cumulative increase of more than 20% over six years,” the employers said in a statement posted to their website. “The MEA has also informed the union that, in the absence of an agreement on the offer submitted, and as a result of its actions, only essential services and activities unrelated to longshoring will continue at the Port of Montréal from 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.”



