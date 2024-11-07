Lockout stalls more container ships outside western Canada ports

Container ships continue to line up outside Canada’s busiest import gateway as carriers wait for a lockout of union longshore employees to end.

On Monday, 700 forepersons represented by International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 514 were locked out by ocean carriers and terminal operators represented by the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) at the west coast ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, after the union rejected what the employers group said was its “final” contract offer.

The union also is objecting to the introduction of automation in port operations.

Longshore foremen supervise other longshore workers and manage loading operations in port facilities.



