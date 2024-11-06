Hapag-Lloyd bets big on green newbuilds

Liner operator Hapag-Lloyd said it has signed two orders worth $4 billion for a total of 24 container ships with two Chinese shipyards.

An order of 12 ships of 16,800 twenty-foot equivalent units each will be built at the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, for capacity expansion in existing services.

The Hamburg, Germany-based carrier (XETRA: HLAG.DE) said an additional 12 vessels each with capacity of 9,200 TEUs have been ordered from New Times Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. and will replace older vessels that are approaching the end of their service life this decade.

The newbuilds will be equipped with fuel-efficient, low-emission dual-fuel liquefied gas engines that can be powered by biomethane, which can reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by up to 95% compared to conventional drives. The new ships are also ammonia-ready.



