Reports claim Houthis make Red Sea vessel attacks a $2B business

Houthi rebels are extorting as much as $2 billion a year from shipping lines in exchange for not attacking their vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to a new study.

The unreleased study based on research by a panel of Yemen experts for the United Nations Security Council found that the Houthis were pulling in $180 million per month in the “tolling” protection racket, one published report said, though the panel could not independently verify that number.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have attacked commercial shipping in the Red Sea — a critical route for ships sailing between Asia, the Mediterranean and the east coast of North America — with drones, missiles and watercraft, killing four people and sinking two vessels. The Red Sea provides access to the Suez Canal to the north and the Gulf of Aden to the south.

The Houthis claim to only block shipping from Israel-connected countries, but the study found attacks on vessels from Houthi-backing countries, including Iran, according to another news article.



