Lone container line undeterred by Red Sea attacks

At least one major container carrier has continued to operate in the Red Sea despite a monthslong campaign of violent attacks on the key global shipping route that has forced other lines to divert around Africa.
French carrier CMA CGM has continued to operate a number of services through the Suez Canal with calls at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, as well as south to the Gulf of Aden and destinations farther east including China.
Liner companies operating between Asia, the Mediterranean and the east coast of North America since earlier this year began diverting vessels away from the Red Sea after Houthi militia began attacking commercial shipping with missiles, drones and attack boats, killing four people and sinking two vessels. One ship was hijacked and its crew remain in captivity, and another remains detained by Iran.
The Houthi are a Muslim fundamentalist, anti-Israel militia backed by Iran that controls about 40% of Yemen. It claims to be attacking shipping from companies and countries aligned with Israel and began its campaign shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists killed 1,400 at an outdoor concert that precipitated an invasion of Gaza by Israel.
Container carriers have diverted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, typically adding 14 days to their voyages. The longer sailings have meant delays, increased emissions and higher operating costs passed on to shippers, and several carriers have posted windfall profits in the process.
Since February, Eunavfor, the European Union’s naval force, has provided a defensive military armada escorting shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.
A search of vessel rotations on its website shows CMA CGM has been operating its BEX2 service between Asia and the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal, located at the north end of the Red Sea. A half-dozen vessels over the past several months have also made port calls in Red Sea service.
The CMA CGM Pelleas calls Jeddah northbound on Nov. 28 on the India America Express (INDAMEX) on a Suez routing between India and ports on the U.S. East Coast. Future INDAMEX voyages are slated to use the Suez in both directions.
Other CMA CGM vessels and rotations operating in the Red Sea:
- The CMA CGM Rossini departed Algeciras, Spain, Oct. 4 in the French Asia Line 1 service to Shekou, China, transiting the Suez Canal to the Red Sea to call Jeddah Oct. 15 and continuing on to Jebel Ali Oct. 28 and Khalifa, United Arab Emirates, last Thursday.
- The CMA CGM Jules Verne departed Qingdao, China, on Sept. 4 in the westbound Mediterranean Express Service and called Jeddah on Oct. 25 before transiting the Suez and terminating in Malta on Saturday. The ship is scheduled to return on the same service later this month.
- On the Europe India Pakistan Consortium service, the CMA CGM Pegasus called Jeddah Oct. 25 and continued north through the Suez to terminate at Tanger Med, Morocco.
- The Levant Middle East Express (LMX) between the Mideast and Mediterranean shows all transits through the Suez. The CMA CGM Navegantes called Jeddah on Thursday on its return to Jebel Ali.
The voyage information was first reported by shipping consultant Lars Andersen and verified through CMA CGM’s website.
CMA CGM had suffered previous attacks on its vessels. The Groton was attacked by a drone Aug. 3, setting some containers on fire. The ship was not hit in a subsequent attack Aug. 30. The Lobivia suffered fire damage when it was hit by a drone July 19.
The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
A Houthi spokesman in a statement posted Sunday to social media warned vessel operators doing business with Israel not to re-register ships in an effort to avoid attacks.
In a Mideast diplomatic mission for high-level discussions with government representatives, International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez called for greater cooperation to end the attacks.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
