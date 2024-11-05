Lone container line undeterred by Red Sea attacks

At least one major container carrier has continued to operate in the Red Sea despite a monthslong campaign of violent attacks on the key global shipping route that has forced other lines to divert around Africa.

French carrier CMA CGM has continued to operate a number of services through the Suez Canal with calls at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, as well as south to the Gulf of Aden and destinations farther east including China.

Liner companies operating between Asia, the Mediterranean and the east coast of North America since earlier this year began diverting vessels away from the Red Sea after Houthi militia began attacking commercial shipping with missiles, drones and attack boats, killing four people and sinking two vessels. One ship was hijacked and its crew remain in captivity, and another remains detained by Iran.

The Houthi are a Muslim fundamentalist, anti-Israel militia backed by Iran that controls about 40% of Yemen. It claims to be attacking shipping from companies and countries aligned with Israel and began its campaign shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists killed 1,400 at an outdoor concert that precipitated an invasion of Gaza by Israel.



