Maersk Q3 profits rise despite modest container volume gains

Higher freight rates more than offset modest container volume gains as A.P. Moller-Maersk saw revenue and profits improve in the third-quarter.

Ocean segment revenue increased to $15.8 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $12.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, the Copenhagen, Denmark-based parent of liner operator Maersk said in an earnings release. Earnings before interest and taxes of $2.8 billion reversed a loss of $27 million on disruptions to shipping from attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Cargo also was diverted to U.S. West Coast ports to avoid an eventual strike by union longshore employees that briefly shut down container handling at East Coast ports in early October.

The attacks have led carriers to divert vessels around the Red Sea route on longer voyages around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. Maersk said this resulted in 14% higher bunker fuel consumption y/y, with total operating costs up 6.7%. These were passed on as average freight rates increased 54%, peaking at the beginning of the third quarter.



