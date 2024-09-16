Salvage begins on burning tanker attacked in Red Sea

Salvage of the still-burning crude oil tanker attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea is underway as tug boats began towing operations Saturday.

The Greek-flagged MV Sounion was the target of a series of attacks Aug. 21 by Houthi militia based in Yemen. Armed Houthis filmed themselves boarding the vessel and rigging it with explosives, crippling the ship and spurring fears of an environmental disaster since the cargo of more than 1 million barrels of crude oil had reportedly begun leaking.

The crew had earlier been permitted to leave the ship.

The targeting of shipping by the Houthis since the start of the Israel-Hamas war Oct. 7 has led container and tanker lines to detour around the Red Sea, though substantial civilian traffic still transits the shipping lane.



