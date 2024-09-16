Watch Now


American ShipperAsia-PacificEuropeGlobal Supply ChainInternationalMaritimeNewsShipping

Salvage begins on burning tanker attacked in Red Sea

Vessel became symbol of Mideast shipping targets

Stuart Chirls
·
The still-burning oil tanker Sounion under tow in the Red Sea. (Photo: Eunavfor Aspides)

Salvage of the still-burning crude oil tanker attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea is underway as tug boats began towing operations Saturday.

The Greek-flagged MV Sounion was the target of a series of attacks Aug. 21 by Houthi militia based in Yemen. Armed Houthis filmed themselves boarding the vessel and rigging it with explosives, crippling the ship and spurring fears of an environmental disaster since the cargo of more than 1 million barrels of crude oil had reportedly begun leaking.

The crew had earlier been permitted to leave the ship. 

The targeting of shipping by the Houthis since the start of the Israel-Hamas war Oct. 7 has led container and tanker lines to detour around the Red Sea, though substantial civilian traffic still transits the shipping lane. 


The towing was secured by the European Union’s Naval Force (Eunavfor), under Operation Aspides protecting Red Sea shipping. 

“The salvage of the MV Sounion is a complex operation and consists of various phases. The tug boats have successfully connected to the vessel and the towing of the MV Sounion to a safe location is in progress,” Eunavfor said in a post on X on Sunday.

No further details were disclosed.


More coverage by Stuart Chirls:

Could East Coast port strike spread to West Coast?

Schenker buy makes DSV a forwarder colossus

Millions in cash and stock await new NS CEO


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.