Maersk Q3 earnings: First look

Higher ocean freight rates and container volumes helped drive a 41% gain in ocean shipping revenue for A.P. Moller-Maersk in the third quarter.

The Denmark-based parent (CPH: MAERSK-B.CO) of Maersk shipping line and APM Terminals said the strong quarter along with a robust container market and continued disruptions to Red Sea shipping led it to upgrade its full-year 2024 guidance from Oct. 21 of underlying earnings before interest and taxes to $5.2 billion-$5.7 billion from $3 billion-$5 billion.

“This quarter, we once again supported our customers through times of high volatility and low visibility,” said Chief Executive Vincent Clerc in an earnings release. “We reaffirmed our commitment to profitable growth and operational progress, driving results across all business areas through continued rigorous focus on cost discipline, productivity gains, and efficient asset utilization.”

Clerc said the Logistics & Services segment showed steady margin improvements and new customer wins while Terminals drove additional improvements.



