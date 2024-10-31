ILA says Clean Port grants a ‘big win’ for union jobs

While shippers brace for a possible port strike early next year, the largest East Coast longshore union is praising the latest round of federal environmental funding it says protects dockside jobs from automation.

The Environmental Protection Agency earlier this week awarded $3 billion in Clean Ports grants, about half of that for “human-operated and human-maintained equipment” to convert container handling equipment from diesel to electrical power at some of the largest U.S. maritime hubs.

New York-New Jersey, Virginia, Baltimore along with Los Angeles and Oakland are among five locations that will see the largest share, $1.6 billion, of the money.

The International Longshoremen’s Association said the grants demonstrate the Biden administration’s support for organized labor.