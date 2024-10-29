International freight drives Q3 intermodal gains

Total intermodal volume in the third quarter increased 9.8% year over year as international containers gained 15.4% and domestic containers were 6% better.

Trailers fell 11%, according to the Intermodal Association of North America.

“International volume continued to be the growth engine in the third quarter,” said Joni Casey, president and chief executive of IANA, in a release. “We expect this strength to drive overall traffic through the end of the year.”

The seven highest-density trade corridors, which collectively handled more than 60% of total volume, were higher in the quarter. The Southeast-Southwest led all gainers, up 25.9%, followed by the South Central-Southwest, 23.8%, Midwest-Northwest, 23.2%, and the highest-volume Midwest-Southwest corridor, 17%.