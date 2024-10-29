Savannah container imports up 17%

Georgia Ports Authority marine terminals handled 450,700 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs), the second-busiest September on record, and an increase of 12% from the same month a year ago.

“In September, we saw front-loading of containers as customers worked to ensure cargo availability ahead of the holiday shopping season,” said GPA President and Chief Executive Griff Lynch, in a release. “With another 375,000 TEUs currently on the water, we’re expecting continued strength in October.”

September import loads totaled 234,630 TEUs in Savannah, up 17% from the same month in 2023. Loaded exports fell 8.8%. Only September 2021 saw higher volume, at 472,000 TEUs.

The Port of Savannah’s container volumes totaled more than 1.4 million TEUs, up 13%, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which began July 1.



