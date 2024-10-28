Zim adds new Mediterranean-US East Coast direct services

Zim Integrated Shipping Services announced a restructuring of its Cross-Atlantic services linking the Mediterranean region with North and South America.

The updated structure, to take effect in February 2025, will enhance service offerings by establishing two weekly service strings, one focused on direct routes from Mediterranean ports to Canada and the U.S. East Coast, and the other covering Latin America and the Caribbean via Kingston, Jamaica, connecting with Zim’s extensive feeder network.

In a release, Haifa, Israel-based Zim (NYSE: ZIM) said the service restructuring aims to maintain the carrier’s wide cross-Atlantic geographical direct coverage, incorporating additional key export ports in Turkey and Italy while expanding scope to the west coast of South America and the Caribbean. “This new service structure will ensure both reliable and efficient service to meet growing customer demand and reflect Zim’s ongoing commitment to optimizing its network,” the company said.

The two restructured services will operate under the following routes:



