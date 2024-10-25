Report says Russia aided Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

Russia aided Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting shipping through the Red Sea, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The data used to target ships with missiles and drones came earlier this year from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stationed in Yemen.

The newspaper in the report cited “a person familiar with the matter” and two anonymous European defense officials.

The Iran-backed Houthis began targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea shortly after the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas on Israel.The Houthis claimed solidarity with Palestinian efforts to establish an independent state.



