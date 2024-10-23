Strong ocean container market boosts Maersk guidance

The corporate parent of ocean carrier Maersk updated its guidance for third-quarter financial results, and the numbers are eye-popping.

Copenhagen, Denmark-based A.P. Møller-Maersk A/S (CPH:MAERSK.A) in a release said that, based on preliminary unaudited figures, it will report revenue of $15.8 billion, underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $4.8 billion and underlying earnings before interest and taxes of $3.3 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

“On the back of strong third-quarter results combined with strong container market demand and the continuation of the Red Sea situation,” the world’s second-largest container carrier now expects full-year 2024 underlying EBITDA of $11 billion-$11.5 billion, up from previous estimates of $9 billion-$11billion, and EBIT of $5.2 billion-$5.7 billion, up from $3 billion-$5 billion. Free cash flow totals $3 billion, from previous estimates of at least $2 billion.

Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Yemen-based Houthi rebels have led some carriers to reroute container and other cargo vessels on longer, more costly voyages to destination ports.