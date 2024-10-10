Georgia’s Brunswick port expands ro/ro capacity

So what’s a port to do after it adds 120 paved acres to support its growing roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) vehicle business?

That’s easy. If you’re the Port of Brunswick, Georgia, you add an additional 50 acres.

The Georgia Ports Authority Board approved the measure for expansion of more vehicle storage at Brunswick, a move that will enable the authority to more efficiently accommodate increased trade crossing the docks at Colonel’s Island Terminal.

“The combination of space to grow, global and domestic reach, and quality of service make the Port of Brunswick the nation’s premier gateway for ro/ro trade,” said Griff Lynch, Georgia Ports Authority president and chief executive, in a release. “With the significant infrastructure investments we’re making at the nation’s largest auto port, GPA is prepared to handle future growth from new and existing customers. This move comes in response to requests from auto manufacturers seeking to expand their cargo volumes through Georgia.”



