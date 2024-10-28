DSV posts first pretax profit since 2022

Global logistics provider DSV posted earnings growth on higher volume and gross profit in the third quarter, its first year-on-year gains since 2022.

Denmark-based DSV (CPSE: DSV) reported continuing improvement in earnings driven by positive volume growth across all divisions.

Quarterly gross profit improved by 4.8% to $1 billion, and earnings before interest and taxes and before special items was 1.5% higher at $400 million compared to the same period in 2023, leading to sequential growth in diluted adjusted earnings per share of 2.1%, to $270 million.

The company expects full-year 2024 pretax earnings before special items of $1.46 billion-$1.55 billion.



