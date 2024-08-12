Georgia Ports makes progress on inland rail hub

Construction continues on the Georgia Ports Authority’s Blue Ridge Connector (BRC), which will expand intermodal rail service between the state’s northeast logistics corridor and the Port of Savannah.

Wesley Barrell, GPA’s general manager of inland operations, told the inaugural Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce Logistics Forum, “Construction is moving along well. With another six weeks of earthwork, the rail yard grade will be met, allowing for additional engineering to advance. We are working closely with Norfolk Southern on tying our infrastructure into their existing track.”

When completed in 2026, the $127 million, 104-acre site near Gainesville will host six tracks totaling 18,000 feet of capacity for intermodal trains, with annual capacity of 200,000 containers. Norfolk Southern will provide five-day-a-week service to the BRC, which will operate from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Authority will provide expedited service from Savannah to the BRC with third-day availability of containers from ship to door.

The inland port will link northeast Georgia’s manufacturing and logistics corridor with Savannah’s 36 global container ship services that currently call each week.



