ONE adds Jaxport-East Asia services

Liner operator alliance Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced it will add the Port of Jacksonville to its East Coast 2 (EC2) container service.

The service, beginning February 2025, directly connects Florida’s Jacksonville Port Authority with five ports in Asia with a fleet of vessels each with capacity of 13,500 twenty-foot equivalent units, all operated by ONE, the alliance said in a release.

The service will call the newly modernized SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal at the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal. SSA Atlantic will provide stevedoring services.

The port rotation will be Xiamen, Yantian, Ningbo and Shanghai in China; Busan, South Korea; Manzanillo, Panama; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville; Manzanillo; Busan; and Xiamen.



