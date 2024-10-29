ONE adds Jaxport-East Asia services

Liner operator alliance Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced it will add the Port of Jacksonville to its East Coast 2 (EC2) container service.
The service, beginning February 2025, directly connects Florida’s Jacksonville Port Authority with five ports in Asia with a fleet of vessels each with capacity of 13,500 twenty-foot equivalent units, all operated by ONE, the alliance said in a release.
The service will call the newly modernized SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal at the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal. SSA Atlantic will provide stevedoring services.
The port rotation will be Xiamen, Yantian, Ningbo and Shanghai in China; Busan, South Korea; Manzanillo, Panama; Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville; Manzanillo; Busan; and Xiamen.
ONE said retail products, food and beverages, electronics, and intermediate goods and supplies are expected to be common commodities on the service.
The EC2 is ONE’s third service at Jaxport. The shipping line also offers container service from Jaxport to destinations in the Indian subcontinent through the West India North America service, as well as Southeast Asia and Canada through the alliance’s EC5 rotation, which will be rebranded as EC3 in February.
A $72 million project to expand and modernize the SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal is expected to be completed in 2025. The facility features 97 acres of newly paved asphalt to accommodate taller stacks of loaded containers, with expansion to 120 acres as needed. Throughput at that time is estimated at more than 600,000 TEUs annually, a 150% increase over current capacity.
Stuart Chirls
