Top US container ports awarded $1.6B to electrify

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has released $3 billion in funding aimed at cutting pollution at U.S. ports, with roughly half of that going to electrify some of the country’s largest container operations.

Of the 55 grant applicants across 27 states that were awarded money from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program, the top five winners – the ports of Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, Virginia, Baltimore and Oakland, California – received $1.6 billion.

Biden speaking at the Port of Baltimore on Tuesday. Credit: The White House

Much of that funding will go toward electric drayage trucks and cargo-handling equipment, along with charging infrastructure and battery energy storage systems.

“The new $3 billion in funding will strengthen supply chains, make American businesses more competitive, and keep consumer prices down while slashing carbon pollution and supporting an estimated 40,000 good paying jobs at ports across America,” said President Joe Biden, speaking at the Port of Baltimore on Tuesday.



