Top US container ports awarded $1.6B to electrify

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has released $3 billion in funding aimed at cutting pollution at U.S. ports, with roughly half of that going to electrify some of the country’s largest container operations.
Of the 55 grant applicants across 27 states that were awarded money from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program, the top five winners – the ports of Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, Virginia, Baltimore and Oakland, California – received $1.6 billion.
Much of that funding will go toward electric drayage trucks and cargo-handling equipment, along with charging infrastructure and battery energy storage systems.
“The new $3 billion in funding will strengthen supply chains, make American businesses more competitive, and keep consumer prices down while slashing carbon pollution and supporting an estimated 40,000 good paying jobs at ports across America,” said President Joe Biden, speaking at the Port of Baltimore on Tuesday.
The Maryland Port Authority, which oversees the port, will receive $146 million from the program, which is funded by appropriations provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
The biggest grant winner, the Port of Los Angeles, which received $412 million, will use the money to buy 425 pieces of battery-electric, human-operated cargo-handling equipment and to deploy 250 electric drayage trucks. It will also provide $50 million for workforce development, including union-related jobs.
“The men and women of the ILWU [International Longshore and Warehouse Union] are thrilled to learn of this over $400 million investment by the U.S. EPA,” said ILWU Local 13 President Gary Herrera, in a news release.
“Human operated, zero-emission cargo-handling equipment is the gold standard for maritime port operations not only because it protects good jobs while cleaning the air, but is also the most efficient and cost-effective in terms of port operations, while additionally providing the necessary safeguards against cyber threats to our national security.”
The Virginia Port Authority, the second-largest grant winner, receiving $380 million, will use the funds to replace more than 150 pieces of old port-handling equipment at its Norfolk International Terminals and Richmond Marine Terminal with electric equipment including specialized cranes, forklifts, shuttle carriers for moving containers, and electric locomotives.
“This grant is truly transformative for our port and our community,” said Virginia Port Authority Executive Director Stephen Edwards, in a news release. “It will make our operations more efficient and sustainable, enhance our capabilities and allow us to continue making strides toward becoming the U.S. East Coast’s first net-zero port.”
Funding will be used for similar zero-emission equipment purchases and electric infrastructure for container operations at the Port of New York and New Jersey, which received $347 million, and the Port of Oakland, which received $322 million.
