FHWA awards $148M in grants to fight pollution from trucks at US ports

The Federal Highway Administration has announced $148 million in grants to combat pollution at the nation’s ports caused by idling trucks.

The funding is part of a $400 million program to improve air quality under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The first round of grants provides funding to 11 states and Puerto Rico under the Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities Grant Program.

Communities located close to ports “feel the brunt of more polluted air” because of idling trucks spewing pollution, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in the announcement. “The investments we are announcing today will save truck drivers time and money and help ports reduce congestion and emissions, while making the air more breathable for workers and communities.”

The 16 projects, which aim to reduce pollution in communities near ports, include replacing diesel-powered trucks serving ports with zero- or low-emission electric or alternative fuel-powered trucks, constructing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, improving port roadway access, and studying technology enhancements to reduce truck emissions.



