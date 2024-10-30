Greenbrier Q4 rolls on higher railcar deliveries

Higher new railcar deliveries helped Greenbrier (NYSE: GBX) post sales of $1.05 billion, up 3.5% y/y for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended Aug. 31.

Net earnings for the quarter were $62 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, on revenue of $1.1 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $159 million.

The Portland, Oregon-based company’s lease fleet grew by 300 units to 15,500 units in the fourth quarter, with lease fleet utilization of nearly 99%.



