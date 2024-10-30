Millions in funding for key Montreal port commodity

The Montreal Port Authority has received CA$12.5 million ($8.99 million) from the government of Canada as part of the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) for a project to redevelop and upgrade grain containerization operations at the Port of Montreal.

Worth a total of $17.98 million, this project will increase and optimize operational space and increase container storage capacity by 20% at the terminal operated by DG CanEst Transit Inc., which specializes in exporting containerized grain via the Port of Montreal to international markets.

The port said in a release that the grain business has grown by 78% over the past 10 years, among the highest for cargo categories at the eastern Canadian hub.

The latest financing complements a project by DG CanEst Transit Inc., which had itself received financial support in 2022 to upgrade its existing infrastructure and purchase new equipment for its facilities.



