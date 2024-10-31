Trinity Industries Q3 earnings: First Look

Third-quarter revenue declined but operating profit improved for railcar builder Trinity Industries.

Revenues were $799 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $821 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Dallas-based company (NYSE: TRN) said in an earnings release that lower deliveries of 4,360 railcars was partially offset by favorable pricing and more outside repair work.

Trinity took in orders for 1,810 new railcars.