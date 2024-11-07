Montreal port calls on Trudeau to end strike

The head of the Port of Montreal on Thursday called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intervene in a strike that has crippled container imports at Canada’s second-busiest import hub.

“I believe that the best agreements are negotiated at the table. But let’s face it: There are no negotiations, and … the government must act by offering both sides a path to true industrial peace,” said Julie Gascon, president and chief executive of the Montreal Port Authority, in remarks at a business luncheon that were posted on the port website.

Union longshore employees represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 375 on Oct. 31 walked off the job at Termont Terminals in a long-simmering dispute over pay, scheduling and other issues.

The work stoppage at two of the port’s four box terminals affects 40% of Montreal’s container handling. It comes at the same time as a lockout of union employees that has halted traffic at the Port of Vancouver, the country’s top import gateway.



