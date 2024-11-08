East Coast port contract talks to resume

Negotiations on a new labor contract covering workers at 36 East and Gulf Coast ports are set to resume next week between employers and their longshore union.

Representatives of the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) and the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) will meet in northern New Jersey, where both organizations have offices, sources confirmed.

Mediators will not be present at the talks, according to the sources, who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to comment publicly.

The USMX and ILA earlier declared a media blackout during negotiations.



