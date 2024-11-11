Lockout continues as British Columbia port labor talks break up

Unlike the lockout that has shut down Canada’s west coast container imports, contract talks held over the weekend between British Columbia maritime employers and their longshore union were over almost before they began.

The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association and International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 met separately Saturday with a federal mediator in an effort to resolve a contract dispute involving 700 union forepersons at the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

Vancouver is Canada’s top gateway for containerized imports.

“[Saturday] evening the BCMEA and ILWU Local 514 met with the assistance of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) in Vancouver,” the employers posted on their website. “The parties met separately with the FMCS and, based on the discussions that transpired, there was no progress made. On that basis, the FMCS concluded the mediation, and no further meetings are scheduled.”



