Containers halted as Montreal dockworkers locked out

No contract talks were slated between union longshore workers locked out by employers at the Port of Montreal Sunday in an escalation of the labor crisis at Canada’s second-busiest container gateway.

The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) on Thursday warned of the lockout if the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 375 rejected what MEA termed a “final, comprehensive” contract offer.

The proposal calls for a 20% pay raise spread over the six years of the contract. But the union rejected the proposal, saying it doesn’t address work-life balance concerns or the introduction of automation technology that would eliminate checker jobs now held by its members.

“This lockout affects not only the 1,200 longshoremen directly impacted by the work stoppage, but it also impacts over 10,000 workers in the logistics sector, from trucking and railway employees to maritime agents and pilots,” said Montreal Port Authority Chief Executive Julie Gascon, in a statement posted to the port’s website.



