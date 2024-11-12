FreightCar America revenue, deliveries higher in Q3

Railcar builder FreightCar America posted a loss of $107 million, or $3.57 per share, in the third quarter and revenue of $113.3 million on deliveries of 961 railcars, compared to revenue of $61.9 million on 503 railcar deliveries in the third quarter of 2023, up 83% and 91%, respectively.

Shares of FCA fell 2.11% to $13.60 in pre-market trading.

The Chicago-based company (NASDAQ: RAIL) reported adjusted net income of $7.3 million, or 8 cents per share, driven by a $110 million noncash loss on warrant liability due to a significant appreciation in share price.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $10.9 million was up from adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.



