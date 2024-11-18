Freight shipments, spend see no lift in October, Cass data shows

Freight shipments and spend were again under water in October, according to data from Cass Information Systems.

The shipments component of the Cass Freight Index fell 2.4% year over year during the month and was off 1.9% from September (down just 0.1% seasonally adjusted). October marked the second straight sequential decline for the dataset.

“Although goods demand growth is driving broad freight volume growth, as can be seen in intermodal, imports, and freight GDP, it is still not reaching the for-hire market,” a Monday report said.

The report also said growth at private fleets continues to weigh on for-hire truckload demand.