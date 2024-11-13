Yellow shareholder loses bid to quash pension claims

A federal bankruptcy court in Delaware denied a motion from Yellow Corp.’s largest shareholder, MFN Partners, to reconsider its ruling that the defunct less-than-truckload carrier is on the hook for claims from pension funds potentially totaling billions of dollars. The claims stem from Yellow’s abrupt withdrawal from the multiemployer plans covering its former employees.

Judge Craig Goldblatt’s Tuesday opinion echoed the court’s Sept. 13 ruling, which said pension insurer Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. had the authority to set up guidelines to ensure a 2021 federal bailout package wouldn’t be used to allow an employer to escape withdrawal liability.

Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (PBGC), under the direction of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), determined that immediate recognition of bailout funds by the plans would eliminate unfunded vested benefits, wiping clean an employer’s withdrawal liability. Without any withdrawal liability, employers could be incentivized to exit pension plans early, the agency said.

To prevent a mass exodus by employers, PBGC established two rules. One required pension funds receiving special financial assistance to not recognize the money as a plan asset until received. The second was a requirement to phase in the recognition of those funds over time even though they were paid in a lump sum.