Yellow’s shareholders get second crack at trimming withdrawal liabilities

A federal bankruptcy judge in Delaware admitted Monday to making a mistake in a September opinion regarding the treatment of roughly $6.5 billion in withdrawal liability claims against Yellow Corp. The prior ruling sent the defunct less-than-truckload carrier’s stock spiraling last month as shareholders came to grips with the notion that pension claims would likely see more than just the fractional recovery once thought.

Judge Craig Goldblatt’s initial opinion incorrectly asserted Yellow was in default prior to its August 2023 bankruptcy filing. The timing of the default could determine if the claims are due in full or are subject to a 20-year cap and discounting to present value. Goldblatt’s initial take was that the company’s default had accelerated the amounts due without the need for discounting.

He instructed counsel for both parties to submit written arguments, noting he couldn’t provide a decision until the timing of the default can be determined. The matter could ultimately be taken up at a later trial date.

Shares of Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) jumped 78% to 80 cents per share halfway through the Monday hearing before closing the day up 31%. The stock tanked nearly 90% from $5.20 to 60 cents the day Goldblatt’s initial ruling was announced.