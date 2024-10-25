Saia comfortable with near-term noise amid terminal expansion

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said it’s not too concerned with lumpy financial performances from quarter to quarter as it builds out a national network through terminal acquisitions. It’s more focused on the long-term capabilities of the business and the returns that can be generated now that it services all 48 contiguous states.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) missed third-quarter expectations Friday, reporting earnings per share of $3.46. The result was 7 cents below the consensus estimate and 21 cents lower year over year.

“These investments were never about the current quarter, the next quarter or frankly next year, but an opportunity to transform our footprint and market positioning into the future,” said Fritz Holzgrefe, Saia’s president and CEO, on a Friday call with analysts.

The carrier opened 11 new terminals and relocated one facility during the third quarter. It has opened 18 new service centers so far this year and will add three more in the fourth quarter. The 21 new locations are part of an expansion program that has also included relocating some terminals into larger and better positioned spaces.



