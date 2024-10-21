Saia to open 3 terminals in October, pushing 2024’s count to more than 20

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia announced Monday the opening of three terminals in Kentucky and Ohio. The additions are part of a $1 billion capital expenditures plan that has added more than 20 new facilities to its network this year.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based carrier said a facility in Akron, Ohio, opened Monday and that two service centers in Bowling Green and Paducah, Kentucky, will open on Oct. 28. The three locations appear to be part of the $236 million, 17-terminal portfolio Saia acquired from bankrupt Yellow Corp. last December. Saia picked up 11 leased properties for $8 million in a second auction of Yellow’s (OTC: YELLQ) real estate shortly after.

Saia currently services the three markets but said the new locations will provide “increased capacity and better freight handling,” a Monday news release said.

“Opening these terminals in Ohio and Kentucky will improve service for our customers, allowing us to deliver freight faster,” said Jared Mull, Saia’s vice president of operations.