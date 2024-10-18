Yellow’s bankruptcy plan would let former employees recoup PTO, commissions

A final Chapter 11 plan for Yellow Corp. includes payments to remaining secured creditors and to former employees who are due paid time off and commissions, a Thursday filing with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware showed. Yellow has asked the court to approve the voting procedures and timeline for the plan.

Yellow’s (OTC: YELLQ) plan includes full recovery on employee PTO and commission claims, which are projected to total $75 million to $100 million. However, the filing said these claims are “subject to committee review” and exclude claims from employees who agreed to “less favorable treatment.”

In addition to the employee claims, other “unimpaired” claims, or claims projected to be paid in full, include other secured claims (totaling $0 to $405 million), other priority claims ($80 million to $210 million), unsecured claims of less than $25,000 ($25 million to $35 million) and secured tax claims (less than $1 million in total).

General unsecured claims against the estate were marked “impaired,” with two payout projections provided wherein creditors would receive just a pro rata share of their claims. Scenarios ranged from $2.3 billion to $4.7 billion with a projection of no recovery to 16% recovery, and $1.3 billion to $2.7 billion, with a 0% to 26% recovery.



