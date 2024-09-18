Saia to open 3 terminals in September

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said Wednesday that it will open three terminals in the western U.S. during September. The expansion is part of a bigger plan to open 18 to 21 new facilities this year.

Two new terminals in Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota, will be the carrier’s first locations in the state. A new terminal in Sidney, Montana, will be its fourth in that state. Earlier this year, Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) opened its first Montana location in Missoula. The Bismarck location appears to be one of the 28 terminals it acquired from bankrupt Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ).

Saia opened six former Yellow locations across Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming last month.

“Every facility we open is an opportunity to create long-term value by strengthening our network and enhancing our ability to serve our customers better,” said Patrick Sugar, Saia’s EVP of operations, in a news release. “Our expansion into North Dakota is particularly significant, as it allows us to provide a higher level of service in this market.”