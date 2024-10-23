Old Dominion points to October as ‘a sign of hope’

Old Dominion Freight Line saw continued demand weakness during the third quarter but signaled October could be the last of the big year-over-year declines for this cycle.

The less-than-truckload carrier reported $1.47 billion in revenue, a 3% y/y decline. Earnings per share of $1.43 were 1 cent ahead of the consensus estimate but 11 cents worse than the 2023 third quarter.

The company said y/y declines in operating metrics have accelerated so far in October. Revenue per day will likely be down 11.2% to 11.8% y/y for the full month. Tonnage per day is expected to be down 9.2% to 9.8% y/y, implying a 2% y/y decline in revenue per hundredweight, or yield. (Diesel prices are off 20% y/y, presenting a headwind to yields.)

The y/y comp for October will likely be the toughest for Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL). Last October, a cyberattack at competitor Estes produced a short-lived volume uptick for the rest of the industry, which presents a headwind to this year’s comp.



