Forward Air names new chief commercial officer

Forward Air announced a new chief commercial officer Wednesday after the market closed. Eric Brandt has joined the embattled company following its messy merger with freight forwarder Omni Logistics.

Brandt has more than 20 years of experience in transportation and logistics, most recently serving as executive vice president of business development at Ceva Logistics (North America). He has also served in other customer-facing leadership roles at Agility and Panalpina.

Brandt is tasked with leading the commercial strategy and business development efforts for the newly combined Forward-Omni entity.

“We are well-positioned to be a leader on the global logistics stage, and Eric has the experience and vision to help us get there,” Forward CEO Shawn Stewart said in a news release. “His expertise in strategic leadership and large-scale transformation initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our service offerings and deliver outstanding customer experiences.”