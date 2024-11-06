Schneider National cuts outlook, ‘commoditized’ one-way fleet uninvestable

Schneider National lowered full-year 2024 expectations on Wednesday as seasonal trends, which were favorable in June and July, eroded during August and September.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based multimodal transportation provider now expects 2024 adjusted earnings per share of just 66 to 72 cents, down from quarter-ago guidance of 80 to 90 cents, and lower than the 82-cent consensus estimate at the time of the print.

The company did say it expects to see some seasonal improvement in the fourth quarter. The midpoint of the company’s revised guidance range implies fourth-quarter EPS of 19 cents, nearly 20% higher y/y. However, that compares to the current consensus estimate of 28 cents.

Schneider called out continued weakness in its network (one-way) truckload segment on a Wednesday call with analysts. It said that even as contract rate renewals were at the “highest level since first quarter 2022” (up by a mid-single-digit percentage), this segment of the market is highly “commoditized” and not supportive of “additional investment.”