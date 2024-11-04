Forward Air talks Omni integration, silent on rumors it’s up for sale

Management from Forward Air said the company remains focused on the integration of Omni Logistics and ironing out a marketing strategy that includes its legacy expedited less-than-truckload services with its acquired air and ocean freight forwarding business. During opening comments on a Monday evening call, management told analysts it would not comment on “rumors or speculation” that the company was up for sale following its publicly panned merger with Omni.

When the deal was announced in August 2023, some shareholders were miffed they were cut out of a voting process and attempted to block the transaction in court. Since the January close, which added significant debt to Forward’s balance sheet, activists have been calling for Forward’s board to explore strategic alternatives including a sale of the company. The group is hoping that private ownership can fix Forward’s balance sheet and allow the company to formulate a marketing strategy away from public scrutiny.

Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported a net loss of $2.62 per share for the third quarter. However, the result included a goodwill impairment charge as the acquired assets no longer garner the premium paid for them. Other transaction-related expenses were included as well.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $77 million came in $4.3 million lower than in the second quarter, prompting the company to cut full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $300 million to $310 million (from $310 million to $325 million).



