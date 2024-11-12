Radiant Logistics points to some positives on quarterly call

Radiant Logistics said it expects soft market headwinds to persist into 2025 but provided a couple of positive trends for the current quarter on a call with analysts Tuesday evening.

The Renton, Washington-based 3PL reported revenue of $204 million for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30. That was a 3.4% year-over-year decline. Adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents was 2 cents higher than the consensus estimate and 3 cents higher y/y.

Revenue net of purchased transportation expenses fell 5.4% y/y to $58 million, resulting in a net revenue margin of 28.3%, which was 60 basis points worse y/y.

Management from Radiant (NYSE: RLGT) told analysts that the company will benefit from some incremental project freight in the last quarter of the year, most of which is tied to air charters for relief freight following the hurricanes. It also said it has seen capacity on the West Coast tighten given the volume uptick and that ocean rates are likely to remain elevated given ongoing disruption in the Red Sea and as some shippers pull freight forward ahead of a potential change in U.S. tariff policy.



