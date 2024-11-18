LTL general rate increases buck pricing concerns for industry

Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line announced Monday a 4.9% general rate increase across multiple tariff codes effective Dec. 2. The GRI announcement follows similar price actions from other carriers in recent weeks, tamping down concerns that the industry is losing its ability to pass through rate increases two years into an industrial recession.

Carriers typically implement GRIs to general tariff codes annually. The stated percentage increase is an expected average of changes to base rates across various lanes and weight classes. The GRIs are taken to offset general cost increases across carrier networks and to fund capex projects.

“The general rate increase is based on the Company’s economic forecast and expectations for the operating environment,” said Old Dominion’s head of pricing services, Todd Polen, in a news release. “We must continue enhancing our high-quality service network and systems to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations and deliver on our promises.”

The timing and percentage of Old Dominion’s (NASDAQ: ODFL) 2024 GRI is in line with its 2023 rate increase.