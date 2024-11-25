Schneider National acquires Cowan, real estate for more than $400M

Schneider National announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to acquire Cowan Systems for $390 million. The deal will significantly expand Schneider’s dedicated unit.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) also entered separate agreements to acquire $31 million of Cowan’s real estate assets.

Baltimore-based Cowan is a 100-year-old dedicated truckload carrier serving the retail, food and beverage, industrial and building materials verticals with a fleet of over 1,800 trucks and 7,500 trailers. It also has a contracted carrier network with 500 owner-operators.

The company has more than 40 terminals in the Eastern U.S. and provides other services like brokerage, drayage and warehousing.



