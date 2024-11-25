Kenan Advantage Group acquires Texas-based XBL

Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) announced Monday it has acquired dry bulk transporter XBL Industrial Materials and its logistics unit from private equity firm Lilium Group.

Weatherford, Texas-based XBL operates a fleet of 186 tractors (162 drivers) and 356 trailers, hauling bulk industrial commodities like sand, salt and lime as well as a variety of construction materials throughout the Eastern half of the U.S. It has a 53-person operations staff that manages its 10 storage silos and 11 terminals.

XBL touts the “largest dry bulk fleet in the Carolinas,” according to a news release.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.